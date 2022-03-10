Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.17.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $13,952,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 100,612 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

