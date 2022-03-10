Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $9.00 at MKM Partners

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SFIX. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.17.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,093,000 after acquiring an additional 956,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,069,000 after acquiring an additional 439,266 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

