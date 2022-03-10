Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of CCJ opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. Cameco has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Cameco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Cameco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in Cameco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

