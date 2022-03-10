StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.16. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%.
Pro-Dex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
