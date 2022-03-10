StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.16. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 15.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 298.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.