StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Widepoint (NYSE:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Widepoint has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Widepoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

