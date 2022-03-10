StockNews.com Downgrades United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Sell

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.93. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.32.
In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Community Banks Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.