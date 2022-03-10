StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Amcon Distributing stock opened at $175.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.79. Amcon Distributing has a 1 year low of $106.67 and a 1 year high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Amcon Distributing (Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

