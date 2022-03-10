StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.11. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic American in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Atlantic American by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic American in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic American by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic American by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

