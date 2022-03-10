StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of -2.30. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

