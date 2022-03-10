StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RFIL. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

RF Industries stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $67.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.14.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali purchased 7,767 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

