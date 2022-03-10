StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
