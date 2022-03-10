StockNews.com Lowers AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Shares of AVAV opened at $76.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,547.82 and a beta of 0.28. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $15,718,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108,458 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AeroVironment by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

