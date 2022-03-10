StockNews.com Upgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Strong-Buy

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.48.

FDX stock opened at $216.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

