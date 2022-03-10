STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

STOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.11.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $29.46 on Monday. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.39.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

