Strategic Equity Management Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Strategic Equity Management reduced its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,279 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 115.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.30. 39,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $50.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

