Strategic Equity Management Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Equity Management lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.6% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after buying an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after acquiring an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,045,000 after acquiring an additional 554,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,048,000 after acquiring an additional 585,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 226,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,043. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $82.47.

