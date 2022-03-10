Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 32,057 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,057 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 228,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 33,077 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 54.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

