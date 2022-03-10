Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 528 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $324.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.39 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

