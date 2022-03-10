Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 240,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 70,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 595,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period.

Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95.

