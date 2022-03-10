Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.
Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $63.67.
