Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 28,662 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,477 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 134,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,212 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $30.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92.

