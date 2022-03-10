Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $177.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

