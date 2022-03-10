Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.99 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 996,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after acquiring an additional 85,026 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.79.

NYSE:DG opened at $207.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

