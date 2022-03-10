Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,473 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 449.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $79.21 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $162.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.36.

