Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $66.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Streamline Health Solutions will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 100,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 196,789 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

