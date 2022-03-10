Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

APH traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $74.53. 48,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,886. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

