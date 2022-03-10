Strong Tower Advisory Services Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.15. 69,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $122.87 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

