Strong Tower Advisory Services Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 76,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,423. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.89.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

