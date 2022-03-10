Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 245 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 1.8% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Shopify were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Shopify by 25.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 187.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $21.65 on Thursday, hitting $566.00. 132,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,738. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $511.20 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $897.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,270.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.