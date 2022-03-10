Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
