Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Boosted by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 3.1% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK traded down $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $247.23. 31,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,458. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

