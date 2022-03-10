Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,868 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.07% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $55,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $207,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE RGR opened at $69.72 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.60.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

