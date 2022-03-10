STV Group’s (STVG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) price target on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

STVG stock opened at GBX 320.10 ($4.19) on Wednesday. STV Group has a 12 month low of GBX 300.90 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($5.04). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 341.91. The stock has a market cap of £149.56 million and a PE ratio of 8.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

In related news, insider Paul Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £17,750 ($23,257.34).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

