Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives €14.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.37 ($14.53).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($17.83) target price on shares of Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($14.89) price objective on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($9.78) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.24) target price on Südzucker in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.22) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of SZU stock opened at €10.80 ($11.74) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €9.75 ($10.60) and a 52 week high of €14.62 ($15.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €12.56 and a 200-day moving average of €13.21. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.