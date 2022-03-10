Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sumo Logic traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 7616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $285,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

