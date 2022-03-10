Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities also posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

NYSE:SUI traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.71. 1,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $140.34 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,052,000 after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.