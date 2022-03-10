Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 110.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

NYSE SUI opened at $178.98 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $140.34 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.