Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $34,191.38 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $34,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75.

On Friday, December 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $74,726.82.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $31.04 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -77.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.