Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SURF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,920.92% and a negative return on equity of 56.34%. Analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.