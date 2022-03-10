Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on SURF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.60.
Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $9.79.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Surface Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).
