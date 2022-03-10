Susquehanna Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $33.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Susquehanna from $58.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMBL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bumble by 38.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 423.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 215,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

