Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 5.24. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $386.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

