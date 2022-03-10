SVB Leerink Increases Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $55.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

RXDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62. Prometheus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $49.55.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. Research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences (Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.