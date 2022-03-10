Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.21

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 178327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swire Pacific (SWRAY)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.