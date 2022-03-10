Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.21

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 178327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

