Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSREY shares. Oddo Bhf lowered Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 110 to CHF 105 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of Swiss Re stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. 160,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,381. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.