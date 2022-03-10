Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Symrise has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.