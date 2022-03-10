Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Synchronoss Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 1,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,013. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $111.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,391 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,158 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

