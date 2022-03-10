Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) Insider Robert Hutchinson Purchases 26,000 Shares of Stock

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating) insider Robert Hutchinson bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £44,720 ($58,595.39).

SYNC opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 194.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -5.37. Syncona Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 154 ($2.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 272.49 ($3.57).

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

