Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) Insider Robert Hutchinson Purchases 26,000 Shares of Stock

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating) insider Robert Hutchinson bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £44,720 ($58,595.39).
SYNC opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 194.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -5.37. Syncona Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 154 ($2.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 272.49 ($3.57).
Syncona Company Profile (Get Rating)
