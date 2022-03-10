Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Cut to GBX 575

Synthomer (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 750 ($9.83) to GBX 575 ($7.53) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

SYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Synthomer from GBX 410 ($5.37) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.83) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 548.13 ($7.18).

LON SYNT opened at GBX 276 ($3.62) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 344.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.24. Synthomer has a 12 month low of GBX 241.80 ($3.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 570.50 ($7.48). The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.

In other Synthomer news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian bought 223,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £614,625 ($805,326.26). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £135,100 ($177,017.82). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 280,500 shares of company stock worth $83,864,500.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

