T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $163.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS stock opened at $121.96 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $152.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day moving average is $120.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after buying an additional 794,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.