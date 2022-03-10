Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 359,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,087 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $43,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,881 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,909,786,000 after buying an additional 238,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,395,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,607,303,000 after buying an additional 310,712 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after buying an additional 1,237,583 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,012,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,547,000 after buying an additional 177,950 shares during the period.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.74. 277,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,139,101. The firm has a market cap of $538.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.84. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $98.62 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

